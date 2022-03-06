XGOX (XGOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. XGOX has a market capitalization of $40,510.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,611.14 or 0.99975018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00075151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013565 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

