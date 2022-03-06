Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 25.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 963.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Albemarle by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,815,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

NYSE:ALB opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.07 and a 200-day moving average of $233.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.