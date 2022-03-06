BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 416.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLI stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.