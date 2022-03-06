Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trex were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 51.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

