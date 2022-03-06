BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE OMI opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

