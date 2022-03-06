Cetera Investment Advisers Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 155,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

