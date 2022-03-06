BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,142 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y stock opened at $654.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $605.14 and a one year high of $737.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $671.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.