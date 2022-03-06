Cetera Investment Advisers Has $389,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cerner were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $68.22 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.