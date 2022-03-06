Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,025 shares of company stock worth $3,075,008 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

