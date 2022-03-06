Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 174 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $46,523,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Albemarle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,815,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.76.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

