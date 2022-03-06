BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $497.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.