Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 155.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the third quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.