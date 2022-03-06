GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 179,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GTEC (GGTTF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.