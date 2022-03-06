GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 179,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Get GTEC alerts:

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.