GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Earnings Results

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

