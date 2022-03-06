GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Earnings Results

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.62.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
