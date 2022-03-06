GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $72.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.06.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

