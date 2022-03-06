Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $132,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,001 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

