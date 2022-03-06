American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after buying an additional 138,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,196,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

