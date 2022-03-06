Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $66.48 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

