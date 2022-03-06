American International Group Inc. Sells 24,892 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $743,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

