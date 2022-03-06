Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after buying an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $44,429,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after buying an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,553,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of OXY opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.56%.
OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.
About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
