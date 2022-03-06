Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

MMI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 73,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

