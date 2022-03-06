Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,593. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,743,000 after purchasing an additional 135,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

