Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $329.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.46 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.