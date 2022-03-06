21,200 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LICY stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

