NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $131.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average is $157.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

