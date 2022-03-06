Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,962 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $267.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average is $263.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

