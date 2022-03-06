VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Up 0.4%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.18.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.
