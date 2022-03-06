Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.