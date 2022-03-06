Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Down 7.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 4,843,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFARF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.