Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.48. 2,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBJA. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

