Analyzing DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

DiaSorin and ITOCHU are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

DiaSorin has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiaSorin and ITOCHU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSorin $1.01 billion 7.80 $283.63 million N/A N/A ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.54 $3.63 billion $8.72 7.70

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSorin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DiaSorin and ITOCHU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSorin 0 3 1 0 2.25 ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiaSorin presently has a consensus target price of $201.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.20%. Given DiaSorin’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DiaSorin is more favorable than ITOCHU.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSorin and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU 5.98% 17.13% 6.32%

Summary

ITOCHU beats DiaSorin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong. The company was founded by Chubei Itoh in 1858 and is

