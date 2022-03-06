Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TME. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

TME stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.