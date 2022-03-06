Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Up 44.0% in February

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 119,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of XTNT stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

