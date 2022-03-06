CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $258.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $243.77 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

