Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.