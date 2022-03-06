StockNews.com Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

FAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 121,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.