Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after buying an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.