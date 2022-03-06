Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70-$14.20 EPS.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.64 and its 200 day moving average is $413.19. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.