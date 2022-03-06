Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

SIOX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

