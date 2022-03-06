Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

TTC stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Toro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Toro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

