Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34. 136,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 78,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$39.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.65.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. Analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

