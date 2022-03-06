Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34. 136,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 78,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$39.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.65.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. Analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

