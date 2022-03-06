Short Interest in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Grows By 75.5%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 52,222 shares valued at $3,364,709. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

