MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

MFM stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

