Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Down 5.7%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 491.80 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.71). Approximately 8,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 65,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($7.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Midwich Group from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 780 ($10.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of £443.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 611.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 614.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

