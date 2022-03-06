Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.
Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alcoa to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.
Shares of NYSE AA opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.28.
In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.
About Alcoa (Get Rating)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
