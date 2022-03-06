Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alcoa to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

