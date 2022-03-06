First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

NYSE:ABG opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

