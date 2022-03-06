Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,162.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

