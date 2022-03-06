Leon’s Furniture Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
TSE LNF opened at C$21.90 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.31.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (Get Rating)
