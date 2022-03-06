Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2679 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
Shares of SKHHY opened at $24.20 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA cut Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
