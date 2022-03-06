Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target Lowered to €21.40 at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €21.60 ($24.27) to €21.40 ($24.04) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grifols by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after buying an additional 1,932,123 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Grifols by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after buying an additional 601,172 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,025,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 512,509 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols (Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.